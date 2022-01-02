Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to virtual networks in Microsoft Azure

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to virtual networks in Microsoft Azure by Microsoft

About the Course

This is an introductory project on creating Virtual Networks in the Azure Portal. During each task, you'll be able to follow along and complete each step as I do, giving you a truly hands-on experience. I will begin by showing you how to get started with Azure by creating an account and signing in. From there we will get familiar with navigating the Azure Portal and begin the creation of our Azure virtual network. We will accomplish this by working our way through the various settings that will need to be configured for a successful configuration of our virtual network. Once the virtual network is created and operational, we will then create and connect two cloud based virtual machines and test connectivity between them. If you enjoy this project, we'd recommend exploring the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-fundamentals-az-900...
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Introduction to virtual networks in Microsoft Azure

By Uri

Jan 2, 2022

The link to the sandbox environment doesn't work.

By José D E L

Jun 5, 2021

the course was crashed

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder