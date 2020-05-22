Introduction to the Unity Input System
Become familiar with Unity's New Input System.
Understand the concept of callbacks.
Get and process keyboard inputs using the New Input System.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to install and configure the new Input System. Unlike the old system, called Input Manager, Unity's new system will allow developers to create bindings that map actions to input devices - eliminating the need to manage which input device a player is using, nor which physical button a player is pressing. In this project, you'll learn how to create "control schemes" and "action maps" and use them in your C# scripts to create device-agnostic player movement. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - New Input System - Rigidbody - C# coding techniques such as event-handling This course makes use of the poly-castle Unity project created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. In this project, we will replace the project's existing input system with the new system. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Install the New Input System
Set Up System and add Jumping
Configure Keyboard Movement
Add a Mouse Control Scheme
Add Sneak and Run Keys
Configure Local Multiplayer
