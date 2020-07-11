AG
Jan 24, 2022
Great course! It provided me with a lot of knowledge regarding this topic and I could practice the skills both during the video lessons and while taking the final quiz.
SA
Jul 25, 2021
Easy explanation on all topics covered by the professor. Detailed methods and ways to calculate from real life data. Great experience!
By Nimish M•
Jul 11, 2020
While the content may appear interesting, the actual guided project is very frustrating to complete. The external tool that they use (Rhyme) is laggy and inflexible. You cannot even use spreadsheet software on your own computer because the video will not play unless you are in the Rhyme browser tab. I do not recommend.
By Nick N•
Sep 10, 2020
This course is really not worth the time, and definitely not worth the money. The system utilized in the project, rhyme, is extremely slow and actually crashed when I was almost complete with the project, erasing all of the work I had done.
As far as the project itself, it is rudimentary and superficial. This is not a robust introduction to WACC or valuation methods in general, but simply how to perform very simple calculations in excel/sheets.
The instructor repeatedly refers to his previous courses (all separate and 9.99 each, of course) throughout the project. It is quite annoying to pay for premium content on Coursera only to be marketed to again and again!
By Vyom B S•
May 24, 2020
Instructor does not possess clarity.
By Richa S•
May 31, 2020
good but much more clarity was needed
By Premananda B•
Aug 29, 2020
LEARNING SOMETHING GREAT THINGS IN THE FIELD OF FINANCE AND THANKFULL TO GIVE GUIDANCE IN THIS COURSE.
By kshitij k•
Apr 12, 2021
Great Course. Got to learn the basics with excel based basic financial modelling.
By Edwin K B•
Apr 13, 2021
This course is very great and explains you the method to calculate the WACC and the NPV. It shows in details th calcul, and as its name says, it's an introduction, but a really good introduction to the Financial Valuation area.
By Alina G•
Jan 25, 2022
By sharanya a•
Jul 25, 2021
By NISHIT K•
Dec 31, 2021
Very good course to easily understand the topics which will benefit in future career path. Thank you for this kind of courses.
By Max H•
Oct 21, 2021
Very insightful to be able to follow along with your own Excel-sheet next to it.
By Nugraha P H•
Nov 21, 2021
The explanation is very clear and I can completely follow this course.
By al-amin s•
May 29, 2020
its really amazing course for my current job. much appreciated .
By Abhishek S•
Jun 28, 2020
Liked the course very much, it was concise and impactful.
By Sri G A D R S M & C S•
Oct 5, 2020
Just the basics of WACC. A good course for beginners.
By Shreeya S•
Jun 30, 2020
Loved the course.Gained practical experience.
By Pragna b N•
Oct 14, 2020
Good coaching, Had a great experience...!!!
By hhh g•
Nov 29, 2021
Excellent course, nice data to kick start
By Mehedi H M•
Jul 11, 2020
Great course for understanding of WACC.
By Md. S A•
Jul 19, 2020
Nice but Rhyme display is too short.
By Rajesh B•
Jun 6, 2020
Excellent! I enjoyed learning WACC.
By Jahirul I•
Jul 18, 2020
Finance students must try this!
By Álvaro P F•
Sep 24, 2020
Short and certain. Good job
By Aqeel A•
May 24, 2020
it was a wonderful project.
By Carlos M•
Jul 27, 2021
Wonderful experience!