In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to calculate the net present value of your investment in a business using the weighted average cost of capital method. For this, you will calculate the costs of debt and costs of capital, as well as calculate the beta of a stock. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market...

AG

Jan 24, 2022

Great course! It provided me with a lot of knowledge regarding this topic and I could practice the skills both during the video lessons and while taking the final quiz.

SA

Jul 25, 2021

Easy explanation on all topics covered by the professor. Detailed methods and ways to calculate from real life data. Great experience!

By Nimish M

Jul 11, 2020

While the content may appear interesting, the actual guided project is very frustrating to complete. The external tool that they use (Rhyme) is laggy and inflexible. You cannot even use spreadsheet software on your own computer because the video will not play unless you are in the Rhyme browser tab. I do not recommend.

By Nick N

Sep 10, 2020

This course is really not worth the time, and definitely not worth the money. The system utilized in the project, rhyme, is extremely slow and actually crashed when I was almost complete with the project, erasing all of the work I had done.

As far as the project itself, it is rudimentary and superficial. This is not a robust introduction to WACC or valuation methods in general, but simply how to perform very simple calculations in excel/sheets.

The instructor repeatedly refers to his previous courses (all separate and 9.99 each, of course) throughout the project. It is quite annoying to pay for premium content on Coursera only to be marketed to again and again!

By Vyom B S

May 24, 2020

Instructor does not possess clarity.

By Richa S

May 31, 2020

good but much more clarity was needed

By Premananda B

Aug 29, 2020

LEARNING SOMETHING GREAT THINGS IN THE FIELD OF FINANCE AND THANKFULL TO GIVE GUIDANCE IN THIS COURSE.

By kshitij k

Apr 12, 2021

Great Course. Got to learn the basics with excel based basic financial modelling.

By Edwin K B

Apr 13, 2021

This course is very great and explains you the method to calculate the WACC and the NPV. It shows in details th calcul, and as its name says, it's an introduction, but a really good introduction to the Financial Valuation area.

By Alina G

Jan 25, 2022

Great course! It provided me with a lot of knowledge regarding this topic and I could practice the skills both during the video lessons and while taking the final quiz.

By sharanya a

Jul 25, 2021

Easy explanation on all topics covered by the professor. Detailed methods and ways to calculate from real life data. Great experience!

By NISHIT K

Dec 31, 2021

Very good course to easily understand the topics which will benefit in future career path. Thank you for this kind of courses.

By Max H

Oct 21, 2021

Very insightful to be able to follow along with your own Excel-sheet next to it.

By Nugraha P H

Nov 21, 2021

The explanation is very clear and I can completely follow this course.

By al-amin s

May 29, 2020

its really amazing course for my current job. much appreciated .

By Abhishek S

Jun 28, 2020

Liked the course very much, it was concise and impactful.

By Sri G A D R S M & C S

Oct 5, 2020

Just the basics of WACC. A good course for beginners.

By Shreeya S

Jun 30, 2020

Loved the course.Gained practical experience.

By Pragna b N

Oct 14, 2020

Good coaching, Had a great experience...!!!

By hhh g

Nov 29, 2021

Excellent course, nice data to kick start

By Mehedi H M

Jul 11, 2020

Great course for understanding of WACC.

By Md. S A

Jul 19, 2020

Nice but Rhyme display is too short.

By Rajesh B

Jun 6, 2020

Excellent! I enjoyed learning WACC.

By Jahirul I

Jul 18, 2020

Finance students must try this!

By Álvaro P F

Sep 24, 2020

Short and certain. Good job

By Aqeel A

May 24, 2020

it was a wonderful project.

By Carlos M

Jul 27, 2021

Wonderful experience!

