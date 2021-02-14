Créer Une App. À L’aide Des fonctionnalités OOP en Java
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur "Créer Une Application Pour Un Supermarché À L’aide Des fonctionnalités OOP en Java", vous serez en mesure d’écrire facilement du code en utilisant les principales « Fonctionnalités Objet-Orientées » de Java ainsi que d’apprendre à connaître et à utiliser certaines des façons les plus avancées d’écrire du code en Java. Vous développerez également vos compétences en résolution de problèmes. Nous couvrirons l’abstraction, l’encapsulation, l’héritage et le polymorphisme. Remarque : Ce cours fonctionne le mieux pour les étudiants basés en Amérique du Nord. Nous nous efforçons actuellement d'apporter la même expérience dans d'autres régions.
Configurez l'environnement, créez votre première classe et utilisez l'encapsulation.
Créez deux classes qui hériteraient des attributs de la première classe.
Comprenez le polymorphisme, créez deux méthodes et remplacez-les de manière appropriée.
Créez une interface qui serait implémentée par une classe et comprenez le concept d'abstraction.
Finalisez l'application de supermarché en créant une méthode principale pour tester les méthodes précédemment créées.
