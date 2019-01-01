JavaScript While Loop
Explain the advantages of repetition programming.
Write JavaScript code that includes a working While Loop.
Conduct testing to ensure that a JavaScript While Loop solves a logic problem.
In this intermediate-level project you will examine the concept of repetition programming – also called “looping." Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to repeat a block of program code while a particular condition is true. As you work with the While Loop you’ll begin to realize why repetition programming is one of the most important features of computing. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Do/While Loop
JavaScript Loop
looping
While Loop
Repetition Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Examine the concept of repetition programming and describe its advantages.
Experience the looping process by running a program that repeats a process.
Use Notepad++ to write JavaScript code that contains a While Loop, and test the code in Chrome.
Examine and test JavaScript code that includes an example of a Do/While loop.
Examine a problem solution using an IF-Else statement and compare it to the Switch statement that solves the same problem.
