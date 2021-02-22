Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript While Loop by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this intermediate-level project you will examine the concept of repetition programming – also called “looping." Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to repeat a block of program code while a particular condition is true. As you work with the While Loop you’ll begin to realize why repetition programming is one of the most important features of computing. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Mostafa A

Feb 22, 2021

A rather basic tutorial. I was hoping for a more in-depth material. Using multiple loops for instance.

