Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript While Loop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this intermediate-level project you will examine the concept of repetition programming – also called “looping." Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to repeat a block of program code while a particular condition is true. As you work with the While Loop you’ll begin to realize why repetition programming is one of the most important features of computing.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for JavaScript While Loop
By Mostafa A
•
Feb 22, 2021
A rather basic tutorial. I was hoping for a more in-depth material. Using multiple loops for instance.