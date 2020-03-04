Jet Fighters Game using Pygame
Create a main game loop using pygame.
Implement movement controls and checks for player characters.
Create health labels and develop shooting functions for players.
By the end of this project, you will create a fully functioning 2 player jet fighters game using Pygame in Microsoft Visual Studio Code. This project will give you a great head start towards learning more and mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world. In this project you will be able to identify and apply many basic fundamentals such as data structures, variables, loops etc. and create a GUI with dynamic labels and dynamic objects. Learning and understanding Pygame in Python will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Python applications.
Pygame
Python Programming
Video Game Development
You will be able to import pygame and set up the main game loop
You will be able to load and draw the player characters on the screen surface
You will be able to create borders for the game and implement movement controls for the players
You will be able to implement the shooting functions and mechanisms for the jet planes
You will be able to implement the health labels for each player, add sounds in the game and add a pop up for the winner
