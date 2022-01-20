كيفية إعداد تحليلات فيسبوك
تعلّم أهمية التسويق الإلكتروني
تعرّف على الفرق بين تحليلات فيسبوك و رؤى فيسبوك
تعلّم كيفية إستخدام الأدوات البديلة عن تحليلات فيسبوك
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
تعلّم أهمية التسويق الإلكتروني
تعرّف على الفرق بين تحليلات فيسبوك و رؤى فيسبوك
تعلّم كيفية إستخدام الأدوات البديلة عن تحليلات فيسبوك
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعرف على التسويق الالكتروني وطرق نجاحه ،ستفهم خدمة تحليلات فيسبوك و ستدرك الفرق بينها و رؤى فيسبوك. ومن ثم سنتعرف على سبب الغاء خدمة تحليلات فيسبوك و كيفية استخدام الأدوات البديلة عنها. في نهاية هذه الدورة ستصبح قادرا على استخدام أداة تحليلات فيسبوك و الاستفادة منها.
معرفة عامة حول تحليلات فيسبوك هو عامل مساعد وليس ضرورياً لفهم محتوى الدورة.
Advertising
Facebook Insights
Business
Facebook Analytics
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التسويق الالكتروني وطرق نجاحه
تعريف وفهم أداة تحليلات فيسبوك
الفرق بين تحليلات فيسبوك و رؤى فيسبوك
سبب إلغاء تحليلات فيسبوك والأدوات البديلة المتاحة
كيفية استخدام الأدوات البديلة عن تحليلات فيسبوك
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.