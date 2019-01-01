كيفية تعزيز المحادثات الهادفة على مجموعات التواصل على فيسبوك
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء وتفعيل مجموعتك الخاصة على فايسبوك
تعلّم كيفية دعم التفاعل على مجموعات التواصل على فايسبوك
تعرّف على أهمية اسخدام مجموعات فايسبوك للتواصل
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعرّف على أهمية مجموعات مجتمع فايسبوك و أهمية تبادل الأفكار و النقاشات بين الأعضاء في المجموعة. كما و سوف نقوم معاً بإنشاء مجموعة على فايسبوك و نبين بعض الخطوات الاساسية التي علينا القيام بها. وأيضاً سوف ندرك كيفية زيادة التفاعل على الصفحة و نظهر بعض الصور البيانية التي تتحدث عن أهمية اختيار الوقت المناسب عند نشر أي حدث أو منشور، ونشير إلى الأخطاء التي يجب اجتنابها. بعد نهاية هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستكون قادراً على تعزيز ودعم المحادثات على مجموعات التواصل الخاصة بك على فايسبوك.
Charts
Social Media
Communication
Community Group
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
أهمية المحادثات الهادفة على مجموعة مجتمع فايسبوك
إنشاء مجموعة على صفحة فايسبوك
الخطوات الأساسية والاستراتيجية المتبعة على مجموعة فايسبوك
أهمية زيادة التفاعل على مجموعات مجتمع فايسبوك
العمل على اظهار أهمية اختيار الوقت المناسب عبر الرسوم البيانية
