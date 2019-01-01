كيفية تخطيط تقويم المحتوى باستخدام تطبيق تريلو
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء تقويم المحتوى الخاص بك بطريقة ذكية
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء اللوح الخاص بمشروعك التسويقي
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء رزنامة خاصة باللوح الخاص بك
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم مفهوم تقويم المحتوى وأهميته في عالم التسويق، إضافة إلى كيفية استخدام تطبيق تريلو المجاني لإنشاء تقويم المحتوى الخاص بك بطريقة ذكية. بعد إتمام هذه الدورة ستصبح قادرا على إنشاء اللوح الخاص بمشروعك التسويقي، إضافة إلى التعرُّف على كافة التفاصيل التابعة للمهام التي تعمل على إنجازها وإنشاء رزنامة خاصة باللوح الذي قمت ببنائه. أخيراً ستتعرف على بعض الميزات التي ستضيف المزيد من التنظيم للعمل.
معرفة عامة حول تطبيق تريلو هو عامل مساعد وليس ضرورياً لفهم محتوى الدورة.
Trello
Organizing (Management)
Web Application
Management
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تعريف تقويم المحتوى وكيفية الاستفادة منه
إنشاء لوح خاص بالمشروع واستخدام نموذج جاهز
إضافة التفاصيل والملاحظات المتعلقة بكل بطاقة
إنشاء رزنامة خاصة باللوح التابع للمشروع
التعرف على ميزات أخرى لتطبيق تريلو
