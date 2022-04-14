كيفية عمل الفواتير والمدفوعات على بنترست
تعلم أهمية بنترست بالنسبة للمواقع الالكترونية
تعلم كيف تملأ محتوى صفحة الضرائب على بنترست
تعرف كيف تكسب المال من خلال تواجدك على بنترست
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، سوف تتعرف على أهمية الإعلان على بنترست وكيفية كسب المال على الموقع، إضافة إلى التعرف على عمل الفواتير والتحويلات المالية. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستصبح قادراً على التعامل مع الفواتير والمدفوعات على بنترست.
معرفة عامة حول بنترست هو عامل مساعد لفهم محتوى الدورة التدريبية.
Marketing
Social Media
Advertising Campaign
Ads
مقدمة إلى بنترست
كيف يعمل بنترست
الضرائب والدفوعات على بنترست
التعرف على أهمية الإعلانات على بنترست
كسب المال من بنترست
