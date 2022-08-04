Kotlin للمبتدئيين : أنواع البيانات والجمل الشرطية
1. تحديد الانواع المختلفة للبيانات و المتغيرات
2. استخدام الجمل الشرطية مثل if , else else if when
3. استخدام المتغيرات مع الجمل الشرطية
بنهاية المشروع ده هتكون قادر تحدد و تستخدم انواع البيانات او الdata types المختلفة فى kotlin لتصميم registering form او قسيمة دخول لعملاء online.خلال المشروع هنمشى مع بعض خطوة ب خطوة علشان نقدر نخزن البيانات و نتأكد من صحتها المشروع موجه للمبرمجين المبتدئين و عايزين يتعلموا لغة Kotlin و يستخدموها لتصميم برامج Android او مبرمجين Android بيستخدموا لغة Java و عايز يتطوروا و يخلوا مشروعهم بلغة ال Kotlin و بكدا تكون أولى الخطوات انك تكون مبرمج Android باستخدام Kotlin. أصبحت لغةً من أهم لغات البرمجة بعد أن اعتُمِدت كلغةٍ رئيسيةٍ في برمجة اندرويد من قِبل شركة جوجل في عام 2017. وتنفرد عن سائر لغات البرمجة بأنها جامعةٌ لنوعين من لغات البرمجة؛ وهما البرمجة الشيئية (object-oriented programming) والميزات الوظيفية التي تتمتع بها الأنظمة الأساسية.
conditioning
Data Type
Kotlin
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Kotlin Data Typesمقدمة الى انواع البيانات
استكمال انواع البيانات , انواع المتغيرات و التعامل مع Terminal
الجمل الشرطية If Conditioning
Practice
الجمل الشرطية : If Conditioning else , else if
الجمل الشرطية : when conditioning
المشروع النهائى
