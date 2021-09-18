PT
Feb 3, 2022
Excellent primer to Kubernetes. Gets straight to the point, providing hands on work while actually explaining what it is you're doing, and why. I'm looking forward to more training modules like this.
AA
Jan 30, 2022
This project is beginer friendly. I was able to walk through exactly as planned. All the commands ran without errors and I always got the same results. Thats why i am giving 5St*****rs
By Jasson J H•
Sep 18, 2021
You will need to know the concepts of YAML files and containers before taking this course. Great primer!
By Filip•
Mar 14, 2022
10$ for this 20 minutes of the demo. This is the biggest steal I have seen.
By Hebron W•
Jan 4, 2022
Short, sweet, and to the point! I now feel confident about deploying simple services to Kubernetes! And I know that if things get complicated, I can find solutions in the documentation because the complexity and scope is now bounded in my mind. Before, there was this fog of unkowns that had completely halted my progress. Thanks for obliterating the fog, Rudi!
By Phil T•
Feb 4, 2022
Excellent primer to Kubernetes. Gets straight to the point, providing hands on work while actually explaining what it is you're doing, and why. I'm looking forward to more training modules like this.
By Akomoneh R A•
Jan 30, 2022
This project is beginer friendly. I was able to walk through exactly as planned. All the commands ran without errors and I always got the same results. Thats why i am giving 5St*****rs
By Bryan L•
Apr 12, 2022
A very good quick rundown of a basic kubernetes implementation and high level architecture.
By Team T•
Jan 4, 2022
Did a good job thoroughly explaining process and procedures. Good course, Highly recommend
By Mircea P•
Oct 20, 2021
Clear and concise presentation. Very good coverage of the Kubernetes basics.
By steven g•
May 13, 2022
Had very good information, easy to follow, now I want to know more!
By Naveen k•
Jan 27, 2022
good
By Alisher M•
Apr 24, 2022
too simple
By Arindam C•
May 12, 2022
skipped through a lot of concepts. poorly made.