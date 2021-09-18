Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Kubernetes: Basic Architecture and First Deployment by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
57 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

This course is designed for the absolute beginner to Kubernetes who is asking the question: What is going on with all this Kubernetes stuff?! We take a theory and practical approach to try to demystify the core concepts of Kubernetes to enable you, the user, to be confident going forward and using Kubernetes yourself. We will acheive this by focussing on the following learning objectives: 1. Understanding core fundamental concepts of Kubernetes 2. Write an actual Kubernetes Deployment 3. Create a cluster and service to expose the cluster to outside connections By the end of this course, you will know what Kubernetes is all about. You will know its use case as well as the basic architecture behind a Kubernetes cluster at a high level. You will be confident to start using commands against clusters....

By Jasson J H

Sep 18, 2021

Y​ou will need to know the concepts of YAML files and containers before taking this course. Great primer!

By Filip

Mar 14, 2022

1​0$ for this 20 minutes of the demo. This is the biggest steal I have seen.

By Hebron W

Jan 4, 2022

Short, sweet, and to the point! I now feel confident about deploying simple services to Kubernetes! And I know that if things get complicated, I can find solutions in the documentation because the complexity and scope is now bounded in my mind. Before, there was this fog of unkowns that had completely halted my progress. Thanks for obliterating the fog, Rudi!

By Phil T

Feb 4, 2022

Excellent primer to Kubernetes. Gets straight to the point, providing hands on work while actually explaining what it is you're doing, and why. I'm looking forward to more training modules like this.

By Akomoneh R A

Jan 30, 2022

This project is beginer friendly. I was able to walk through exactly as planned. All the commands ran without errors and I always got the same results. Thats why i am giving 5St*****rs

By Bryan L

Apr 12, 2022

A very good quick rundown of a basic kubernetes implementation and high level architecture.

By Team T

Jan 4, 2022

Did a good job thoroughly explaining process and procedures. Good course, Highly recommend

By Mircea P

Oct 20, 2021

Clear and concise presentation. Very good coverage of the Kubernetes basics.

By steven g

May 13, 2022

Had very good information, easy to follow, now I want to know more!

By Naveen k

Jan 27, 2022

good

By Alisher M

Apr 24, 2022

too simple

By Arindam C

May 12, 2022

s​kipped through a lot of concepts. poorly made.

