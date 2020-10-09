Postman - Intro to APIs (without coding)

In this Guided Project, you will:

understand what APIs are and the different parts of open

learn how to send and troubleshoot API requests in Portman

become confident reading API documentation

1 hour
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

We use APIs everyday - when we check the news, when we log into online service - because APIs are used by many companies as a way to interact with their product or service. Being able understand and send API requests is helpful in many roles across the business - including product, marketing and data. If you work alongside or interact with APIs in your job, or you want to use APIs in your tech or data projects, this course is a great introduction to interacting with APIs without writing could (using a program called Postman). By the end of this project, you will understand what APIs are and what they are used for. You will have interacted with a number of APIs, and recognise the different parts which make up an API. You will feel comfortable reading API documentation and writing your own requests.

Skills you will develop

  • Application Programming Interfaces (API)

  • Postman

  • Troubleshooting

  • Documentation

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Send your first API request

  2. Send an API request by understanding the documentation

  3. Send an API request with additional information

  4. Send an API with authentication

  5. Send a complex API by combining the skills learnt

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

