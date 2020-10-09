Postman - Intro to APIs (without coding)
149 ratings
5,379 already enrolled
understand what APIs are and the different parts of open
learn how to send and troubleshoot API requests in Portman
become confident reading API documentation
We use APIs everyday - when we check the news, when we log into online service - because APIs are used by many companies as a way to interact with their product or service. Being able understand and send API requests is helpful in many roles across the business - including product, marketing and data. If you work alongside or interact with APIs in your job, or you want to use APIs in your tech or data projects, this course is a great introduction to interacting with APIs without writing could (using a program called Postman). By the end of this project, you will understand what APIs are and what they are used for. You will have interacted with a number of APIs, and recognise the different parts which make up an API. You will feel comfortable reading API documentation and writing your own requests.
Application Programming Interfaces (API)
Postman
Troubleshooting
Documentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Send your first API request
Send an API request by understanding the documentation
Send an API request with additional information
Send an API with authentication
Send a complex API by combining the skills learnt
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MHApr 18, 2022
Unfortunately the UV data was out of date so I couldn't do that project and only watched.
by HTNov 4, 2020
Quite helpful, interesting, had a good pace and the right mix of guidance and practice. I'm very pleased I completed the project!
by SFOct 9, 2020
Great Instructor and great way of teaching, she explains everything with a perfect timing.
by KRApr 17, 2022
Lots of really valuable information delivered effectively in under 2 hours.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
