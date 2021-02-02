Chevron Left
4.4
149 ratings
We use APIs everyday - when we check the news, when we log into online service - because APIs are used by many companies as a way to interact with their product or service. Being able understand and send API requests is helpful in many roles across the business - including product, marketing and data. If you work alongside or interact with APIs in your job, or you want to use APIs in your tech or data projects, this course is a great introduction to interacting with APIs without writing could (using a program called Postman). By the end of this project, you will understand what APIs are and what they are used for. You will have interacted with a number of APIs, and recognise the different parts which make up an API. You will feel comfortable reading API documentation and writing your own requests....

HT

Nov 4, 2020

Quite helpful, interesting, had a good pace and the right mix of guidance and practice. I'm very pleased I completed the project!

TC

Feb 3, 2022

The examples taught here are really helpful. The instructor explains the topic in a very easy and effective manner.

By Yue W

Feb 2, 2021

I could not access the project content--the tool opened up only to say technical error and it could not open my project. On the course status it marks my project as complete even if I have not opened it. There's no way to ask for help or to get a refund, please can someone help? Only giving one star to get attention so someone might look into it! Thanks.

By ROHIT M

Oct 2, 2020

great course but slightly shoter it can be explained with more details

By M

Sep 7, 2021

With the AP Params section, an exercise failed due to outdated references.  The Open UV UV Index API didn’t work with the software as indicated in the training.  Nor was this reasonably modifiable to enable it to function.  I spent an extra hour, maybe two, trying to get both to function without success. Likely would have been better just to find a youtube after all?

By Daniel P

Mar 14, 2021

Hi Lauren,

I like your teaching style and presentation. There is a problem with the content though as it is now out of date. An example of this is when you copy the OpenUV collection into Postman. Postman now supports v2 as v1 has been depracated.

By Eszter T

Mar 21, 2021

I think 10 USD was a bit pricey compared to how much you can learn in this course.

By Rick S

Jul 9, 2021

You really need to review the course from time to time. Plenty of issues with Postman. which I have documented in the class issues.

By Suyash A

Feb 2, 2021

No practical experience. It was quite short.

By Jose M B

Oct 13, 2020

Buen curso, corto para entender cómo funciona Postman y usar APIs. Lo bueno es que enseña a entrar a diferentes APIs y a entender la documentación de cada una, y en general cómo deberían entenderse.

By Valentin Z

Nov 9, 2020

It was so great that you have a built-in postman in course. What I mostly liked is that there's a lot of practice and it's useful for beginners.

By Heather T

Nov 5, 2020

Quite helpful, interesting, had a good pace and the right mix of guidance and practice. I'm very pleased I completed the project!

By Twarita C

Feb 4, 2022

The examples taught here are really helpful. The instructor explains the topic in a very easy and effective manner.

By Ema G

Aug 17, 2021

Great course for beginner and also suitable for Tech Recruiters or every other HR personnel.

By SAMUEL I A F

Oct 10, 2020

Great Instructor and great way of teaching, she explains everything with a perfect timing.

By Monica H

Apr 19, 2022

Unfortunately the UV data was out of date so I couldn't do that project and only watched.

By Vijithkumar V

Apr 13, 2022

Example are simple to follow and Rhyme desktop Workpace is easier to navigate

By Kurtis R

Apr 18, 2022

Lots of really valuable information delivered effectively in under 2 hours.

By Shawn P M

Nov 19, 2020

Nice work covering the main points to help get you started.

By Marcello P

Nov 10, 2020

Clear and compact. A pleasure to take the course!

By Fumio T

Dec 26, 2021

Great introduction to Postman. Thanks a lot!

By Palash L

Feb 1, 2022

Well explanatory hands on for API Intro

By Pauline C

Nov 26, 2020

Easy to understand and enjoyable!

By LUIS A L M

Jan 31, 2022

Excelente y muy bien explicado

By Mariia S

Nov 17, 2020

Informative and quick overview

By Maureen C

Jan 21, 2022

Very easy to follow along!

By Vinith T

Jan 10, 2021

Wonderfully explained

