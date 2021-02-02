HT
Nov 4, 2020
Quite helpful, interesting, had a good pace and the right mix of guidance and practice. I'm very pleased I completed the project!
TC
Feb 3, 2022
The examples taught here are really helpful. The instructor explains the topic in a very easy and effective manner.
By Yue W•
Feb 2, 2021
I could not access the project content--the tool opened up only to say technical error and it could not open my project. On the course status it marks my project as complete even if I have not opened it. There's no way to ask for help or to get a refund, please can someone help? Only giving one star to get attention so someone might look into it! Thanks.
By ROHIT M•
Oct 2, 2020
great course but slightly shoter it can be explained with more details
By M•
Sep 7, 2021
With the AP Params section, an exercise failed due to outdated references. The Open UV UV Index API didn’t work with the software as indicated in the training. Nor was this reasonably modifiable to enable it to function. I spent an extra hour, maybe two, trying to get both to function without success. Likely would have been better just to find a youtube after all?
By Daniel P•
Mar 14, 2021
Hi Lauren,
I like your teaching style and presentation. There is a problem with the content though as it is now out of date. An example of this is when you copy the OpenUV collection into Postman. Postman now supports v2 as v1 has been depracated.
By Eszter T•
Mar 21, 2021
I think 10 USD was a bit pricey compared to how much you can learn in this course.
By Rick S•
Jul 9, 2021
You really need to review the course from time to time. Plenty of issues with Postman. which I have documented in the class issues.
By Suyash A•
Feb 2, 2021
No practical experience. It was quite short.
By Jose M B•
Oct 13, 2020
Buen curso, corto para entender cómo funciona Postman y usar APIs. Lo bueno es que enseña a entrar a diferentes APIs y a entender la documentación de cada una, y en general cómo deberían entenderse.
By Valentin Z•
Nov 9, 2020
It was so great that you have a built-in postman in course. What I mostly liked is that there's a lot of practice and it's useful for beginners.
By Heather T•
Nov 5, 2020
By Twarita C•
Feb 4, 2022
By Ema G•
Aug 17, 2021
Great course for beginner and also suitable for Tech Recruiters or every other HR personnel.
By SAMUEL I A F•
Oct 10, 2020
Great Instructor and great way of teaching, she explains everything with a perfect timing.
By Monica H•
Apr 19, 2022
Unfortunately the UV data was out of date so I couldn't do that project and only watched.
By Vijithkumar V•
Apr 13, 2022
Example are simple to follow and Rhyme desktop Workpace is easier to navigate
By Kurtis R•
Apr 18, 2022
Lots of really valuable information delivered effectively in under 2 hours.
By Shawn P M•
Nov 19, 2020
Nice work covering the main points to help get you started.
By Marcello P•
Nov 10, 2020
Clear and compact. A pleasure to take the course!
By Fumio T•
Dec 26, 2021
Great introduction to Postman. Thanks a lot!
By Palash L•
Feb 1, 2022
Well explanatory hands on for API Intro
By Pauline C•
Nov 26, 2020
Easy to understand and enjoyable!
By LUIS A L M•
Jan 31, 2022
Excelente y muy bien explicado
By Mariia S•
Nov 17, 2020
Informative and quick overview
By Maureen C•
Jan 21, 2022
Very easy to follow along!
By Vinith T•
Jan 10, 2021
Wonderfully explained