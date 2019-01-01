Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manipulating basic laws of mechanics using wolfram notebook by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Mechanics is one the most important subject in physics. You will learn many concepts and key points under mechanics title those will also be used in other subjects of physics. Mechanics can be defined as the behavior of the particle under any effects. It can be studied under main two topics which are kinematics concerning the motion of the particle and dynamics concerning the causes of motion. Kinematics is one of the two branches of mechanics. It deals with the motion of particles not the causes of the motion. Motion in one dimension in other words linear motion and projectile motion are the subtitles of kinematics they are also called as 1D and 2D kinematics. Dynamics deal with the causes of motion. What makes objects move is our primary concern. Moreover, we give Newton’s law of motion and try to explain causes of motion with these laws. Let’s begin with concepts one by one that will help us in analyzing motion.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to- analyze the variables that affect Force as a function, compute newtons second law of motion, Compute the motion of block on an inclined plane, Compute torque, analyze the variables that affect momentum of a body and calculate centripetal acceleration of a body on a circular path....