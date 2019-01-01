Learner Reviews & Feedback for Layering Techniques for Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Think of an image; ideally one you see every day. Think of what it looks like on the surface, with all of the colors blended together to create a masterpiece before your very eyes. Whether this wonder was created on a canvas, or a digital platform, there is more depth to it than it first appears. Layer upon layer was woven together to form the image you see in your mind.
In this project, you will learn the technique needed to do this very thing using Adobe Photoshop; another step along the path of artistic mastery....