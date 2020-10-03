Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn to Code using C# on VS Code by Coursera Project Network

4.1
stars
38 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this introduction on fundamental programming concepts and terminology. This project is intended for learners who have never programmed before. You will be exposed to the basic coding structures such as assignment statements, variables, constants, decision making statements, loops, and arrays in C# Console applications. By successfully completing the hands-on practices assigned, you will understand why and when to apply these basic programming concepts and be better prepared for taking other computer programming courses in any language....
1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Learn to Code using C# on VS Code

By Harshal M P

Oct 3, 2020

The title is misguiding, Course does not use VS Code, it directly uses Visual Studio

By Floriano F d R F

Oct 23, 2020

Good course and explanation.

By chetan s

Sep 6, 2020

amazing

By andre w

Sep 4, 2020

C# FOREVER

By Shaoyang X

Oct 25, 2021

Content-wise, the project is fine. But it's confusing cuz the course title says "C# on VS Code" whereas the project teaches C# on VS, not exactly the same thing.

By fidelis k

Dec 15, 2020

The course was educative but not to its barest form.

By Erik S

Mar 11, 2022

This Guided Project loads to a Learn to Code using C# on VS Code Project then immediately quits and returns a certificate for a completed Python course.

By Patrick M

Sep 5, 2021

This was barely an intro. The course has no academic value and copy and paste is not coding. The course is not worth $12.

By Jason H

Apr 5, 2022

The title is vscode, but its Visual Studio 2019? why?

