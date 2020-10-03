By Harshal M P•
Oct 3, 2020
The title is misguiding, Course does not use VS Code, it directly uses Visual Studio
By Floriano F d R F•
Oct 23, 2020
Good course and explanation.
By chetan s•
Sep 6, 2020
amazing
By andre w•
Sep 4, 2020
C# FOREVER
By Shaoyang X•
Oct 25, 2021
Content-wise, the project is fine. But it's confusing cuz the course title says "C# on VS Code" whereas the project teaches C# on VS, not exactly the same thing.
By fidelis k•
Dec 15, 2020
The course was educative but not to its barest form.
By Erik S•
Mar 11, 2022
This Guided Project loads to a Learn to Code using C# on VS Code Project then immediately quits and returns a certificate for a completed Python course.
By Patrick M•
Sep 5, 2021
This was barely an intro. The course has no academic value and copy and paste is not coding. The course is not worth $12.
By Jason H•
Apr 5, 2022
The title is vscode, but its Visual Studio 2019? why?