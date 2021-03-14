Learn Fundamentals Of Computer Programming With C Language
47 ratings
1,711 already enrolled
Learn basics of C language
Develop console apps using C language
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will get introduced to C programming language and you will learn basics of C language. By the end of this project you will be able to build a basic console C application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Programming
C Programming
coding
Programming langauge
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to C programming language
Data types and variables in C
Standard functions
Working with strings
Combining and working with all data type
Conditional Statements
Logical Operators
else-if ladder
ATM Simulation
by DTMar 14, 2021
Need more English speaking people that I can understand. otherwise it was good information
by NBNov 25, 2021
I was hoping to get resume my long gone C programming knowledge using this course. I think the pace and precise points explained by the project guide is great. Thank you Piroz.
by RRDec 22, 2021
I really appreciate your work. It really helped me in getting good understanding of C language.
by JDMay 7, 2021
Reallt straightforward and direct. Your teaching style was easy to follow but not also really slow, like some classes.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
