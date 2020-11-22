Chevron Left
Back to Learn Fundamentals Of Computer Programming With C Language

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn Fundamentals Of Computer Programming With C Language by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
47 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will get introduced to C programming language and you will learn basics of C language. By the end of this project you will be able to build a basic console C application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

NB

Nov 25, 2021

I was hoping to get resume my long gone C programming knowledge using this course. I think the pace and precise points explained by the project guide is great. Thank you Piroz.

JD

May 7, 2021

Reallt straightforward and direct. Your teaching style was easy to follow but not also really slow, like some classes.

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Learn Fundamentals Of Computer Programming With C Language

By Harihara S

Nov 22, 2020

From this session i learned the fundamentals of C programming.It is really helpful for my upcoming session

By Deleted A

Apr 29, 2021

Horrible. The English is awful, poorly worded and misspelt code and questions. I paid $10 for this? You can get much better content online for free. Does Coursera review the content prior to posting? Not likely as basic English errors would have been rectified. The instructors C terminology is wrong in many places. This is just absolutely the worst.

By Rachid Z

Nov 14, 2020

Brief but informative. Many thanks to the instructor!

By naine p k r 1

Jan 9, 2021

THIS COURSE IS VERY VERY HELPFUL...

By Ankur A D

Jan 20, 2021

nice project

By Naresh B

Nov 26, 2021

I was hoping to get resume my long gone C programming knowledge using this course. I think the pace and precise points explained by the project guide is great. Thank you Piroz.

By Jude D

May 7, 2021

Reallt straightforward and direct. Your teaching style was easy to follow but not also really slow, like some classes.

By Ritvik M

Dec 23, 2021

I​ really appreciate your work. It really helped me in getting good understanding of C language.

By David W T

Mar 15, 2021

Need more English speaking people that I can understand. otherwise it was good information

By Somya J

Nov 22, 2021

Good Course. if you want to learn the basics.

By Ananya S

Jan 20, 2022

It's wonderful

By chandu r

Nov 14, 2020

good to start

By KONAN B H K

Dec 16, 2021

Great introduction of C language. The teacher explains the structure of the C programming language and the tasks are clearly given and engaging.

However, the teacher forgot to explain the role of "return0" as stated in the beginning of he course.

Cons: The accent is strong, and it took me to rewind several times to try to understand what the teacher is saying. The captions don't match. It would have been better to input manually the captions in order to ease the understanding.

By Bruno B

Mar 14, 2022

beginner level, pretty good

By Mayuri S M

Nov 29, 2021

like it

By Edmilson R d L

Jul 27, 2021

T​oo simple

By Paula L

Apr 20, 2022

The course has no subtitles (not even in English), I tried to use CC but unfortunately the teacher's accent is too strong and several words are out of context. I gave up the course because I could not follow what was being done and spoken, could not follow the lines of code.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder