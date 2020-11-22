NB
Nov 25, 2021
I was hoping to get resume my long gone C programming knowledge using this course. I think the pace and precise points explained by the project guide is great. Thank you Piroz.
JD
May 7, 2021
Reallt straightforward and direct. Your teaching style was easy to follow but not also really slow, like some classes.
By Harihara S•
Nov 22, 2020
From this session i learned the fundamentals of C programming.It is really helpful for my upcoming session
By Deleted A•
Apr 29, 2021
Horrible. The English is awful, poorly worded and misspelt code and questions. I paid $10 for this? You can get much better content online for free. Does Coursera review the content prior to posting? Not likely as basic English errors would have been rectified. The instructors C terminology is wrong in many places. This is just absolutely the worst.
By Rachid Z•
Nov 14, 2020
Brief but informative. Many thanks to the instructor!
By naine p k r 1•
Jan 9, 2021
THIS COURSE IS VERY VERY HELPFUL...
By Ankur A D•
Jan 20, 2021
nice project
By Naresh B•
Nov 26, 2021
By Jude D•
May 7, 2021
By Ritvik M•
Dec 23, 2021
I really appreciate your work. It really helped me in getting good understanding of C language.
By David W T•
Mar 15, 2021
Need more English speaking people that I can understand. otherwise it was good information
By Somya J•
Nov 22, 2021
Good Course. if you want to learn the basics.
By Ananya S•
Jan 20, 2022
It's wonderful
By chandu r•
Nov 14, 2020
good to start
By KONAN B H K•
Dec 16, 2021
Great introduction of C language. The teacher explains the structure of the C programming language and the tasks are clearly given and engaging.
However, the teacher forgot to explain the role of "return0" as stated in the beginning of he course.
Cons: The accent is strong, and it took me to rewind several times to try to understand what the teacher is saying. The captions don't match. It would have been better to input manually the captions in order to ease the understanding.
By Bruno B•
Mar 14, 2022
beginner level, pretty good
By Mayuri S M•
Nov 29, 2021
like it
By Edmilson R d L•
Jul 27, 2021
Too simple
By Paula L•
Apr 20, 2022
The course has no subtitles (not even in English), I tried to use CC but unfortunately the teacher's accent is too strong and several words are out of context. I gave up the course because I could not follow what was being done and spoken, could not follow the lines of code.