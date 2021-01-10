Learn Object-Oriented Programming with Kotlin
Understand the four pillars of object-oriented programming
Apply the principles of object-oriented programming in an application
In this 1.5 hours class, you will learn the four pillars of object-oriented programming and apply it by completing an Android space simulation application using Kotlin. At the end of the class, you will understand the basic principles of object-oriented programming and have a skeleton application that you can modify into a game of other uses. Note: A free Appetize.io account is required to run the application in an Android emulator.
Computer Languages
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Kotlin (Programming Language)
Mobile Development
Computer Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Orientation and finished product preview
The 4 pillars of object-oriented programming
Build the first spacecraft (encapsulation)
Test the first spacecraft (abstraction)
Build a new version of spacecraft with a bigger fuel tank (inheritance)
Create a new version of spacecraft that goes faster!
Create a new version of the spacecraft that uses the Ultimus Drive (polymorphism)
