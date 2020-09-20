By Abdullah T•
Sep 20, 2020
I would give this course a mid rating as it does not really provide the Basics concepts as Mentioned in the course Title.You have to be Familiar with JavaScript to understand what you are doing.The course should have provided a found understanding of basic elements such as Variables, constants , arrays , objects and how to display them and access them.The course, to be honest, mostly provides you with a basic understanding of conditionla staements(If , If else , If elseif) and for loop.
Its more of a personal practice program for yourself, you could have done this in 10 minutes or so while watching a youtube course.
But the instructor did do a good job of explaining what was in the course.
By RUSHIKESH G•
Sep 14, 2020
The environment created is very difficult and the example is also difficult and I have a 14inch laptop I literally had to look closely at each character for long time to understand where it is
By Amar K•
Sep 28, 2020
The title under rates the quality of the course. The teaching was at par with courses where you spend a lot longer on the course where as this project only takes 2 hours to complete.
By Isro S•
Oct 5, 2020
hard to use the cloud os for code, but I think that was good course for beginner
By Lee S M•
Oct 18, 2020
Ravi's instruction has been interesting & motivating. It was a short, clear, concise & comprehensive course for those with zero experience in programming. Also, it will be an eye opener to Js. Thanks again
By Mira D S•
Oct 14, 2020
Explanation is very easy to understand.
By Iulia B•
Apr 2, 2022
Fun, dynamic and interesting project.
By Tshering L•
Oct 16, 2020
Thank you for the beautiful ecperience
By JHULEN M M Q•
Sep 21, 2020
very good and demanding
By Džemal K•
Jun 6, 2021
Good for beginners.
Just needs a little bit more explanation.
All in all a solid 8/10.
By Rob K•
Apr 21, 2021
Great intro course!
By Abdikani A•
Dec 26, 2020
Nothing