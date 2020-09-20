Chevron Left
Learn Javascript with zero prior programming experience by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
55 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

Absolute beginners welcome! Did you know that programming has one of the highest dropout rates of all undergraduate majors? When approached in the wrong way, learning Javascript can be an incredibly frustrating process. In this guided project, we’ll draw upon 40 years of research into the best ways to introduce new programming concepts in an enjoyable but rapid manner. Many courses with titles like "Javascript for Beginners" really mean “Javascript for people who know other programming languages but are beginners at Javascript." This guided project will include introductory programming activities that have been extensively researched to provide you the best possible foundation for learning to program using Javascript. More importantly, it's designed to give beginner learners a firm enough foundation in programming that they can feel confident creating their own unique programs from scratch. By the end, you'll be writing your own programs to solve a challenging mystery using complex Javascript loops and conditionals....

Top reviews

Filter by:

12 Reviews for Learn Javascript with zero prior programming experience

By Abdullah T

Sep 20, 2020

I would give this course a mid rating as it does not really provide the Basics concepts as Mentioned in the course Title.You have to be Familiar with JavaScript to understand what you are doing.The course should have provided a found understanding of basic elements such as Variables, constants , arrays , objects and how to display them and access them.The course, to be honest, mostly provides you with a basic understanding of conditionla staements(If , If else , If elseif) and for loop.

Its more of a personal practice program for yourself, you could have done this in 10 minutes or so while watching a youtube course.

But the instructor did do a good job of explaining what was in the course.

By RUSHIKESH G

Sep 14, 2020

The environment created is very difficult and the example is also difficult and I have a 14inch laptop I literally had to look closely at each character for long time to understand where it is

By Amar K

Sep 28, 2020

The title under rates the quality of the course. The teaching was at par with courses where you spend a lot longer on the course where as this project only takes 2 hours to complete.

By Isro S

Oct 5, 2020

hard to use the cloud os for code, but I think that was good course for beginner

By Lee S M

Oct 18, 2020

Ravi's instruction has been interesting & motivating. It was a short, clear, concise & comprehensive course for those with zero experience in programming. Also, it will be an eye opener to Js. Thanks again

By Mira D S

Oct 14, 2020

Explanation is very easy to understand.

By Iulia B

Apr 2, 2022

F​un, dynamic and interesting project.

By Tshering L

Oct 16, 2020

Thank you for the beautiful ecperience

By JHULEN M M Q

Sep 21, 2020

very good and demanding

By Džemal K

Jun 6, 2021

Good for beginners.

Just needs a little bit more explanation.

All in all a solid 8/10.

By Rob K

Apr 21, 2021

Great intro course!

By Abdikani A

Dec 26, 2020

Nothing

