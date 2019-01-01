Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learning SAS: Creating Formats and Labels by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.03-hour long project-based course, you will learn to add LABELS to variables, use FORMATS to enhance outputs, regroup values using FORMATS, discover more on FORMAT RANGES and store your FORMATS in a FORMAT LIBRARY.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....