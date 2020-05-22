Light Up Your World in Unity (Introduction to Lighting)
Become familiar with Unity's different types of Light objects.
Become familiar with Unity's scene-wide Lighting Settings.
Understand how to simulate scene-wide sunlight and moonlight.
In this two-hour, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's powerful Lighting system for adding different types of lights in your game world. This project covers creating and setting up different lighting components and configuring your project's Lighting and Rendering Settings. This project will also touch on the Light Module of the Particle System to create realistic visual effects. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity UI concepts: - Directional Light - Spot Light - Point Light - Rendering Settings - Lighting Settings - Particle System This project makes use of the FPSPlayer script created in Create a First-Person Camera (VM-Compatible!) with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for learners who are interested in coding and would like to build their own FPS camera.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Set Up the Scene and Player
Add a Starry Night Sky
Set Up the Dim Moonlight
Give the Player a Flashlight
Light Up the Cabin Windows
Add Accent Lights
Set Up a Camp-fire
