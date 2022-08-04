للمبتدئين: تعديل الأشكال Adobe Illustrator
هتتعلموا ازاي تعدلوا وترسموا وتلونوا التصاميم في Adobe Illustrator. كمان هتتعلموا ازاي تحضروا التصاميم للطباعة في أقل وقت ممكن.
هتتعلموا ازاي تعدلوا وترسموا وتلونوا التصاميم في Adobe Illustrator. كمان هتتعلموا ازاي تحضروا التصاميم للطباعة في أقل وقت ممكن.
مع نهاية المشروع ده، هتقدروا تعدلوا ٤ تصميمات لbookmarks باستخدام Adobe Illustrator. كل تصميم عن موسم من مواسم السنة. هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة في تصميمين منهم والتصميمين التانيين هتعدلوهم بنفسكم مع إتباع الخطوات اللي هنوضحها واللي هتسهل عليكم عملية التعديل. من خلال المشروع ده، هنقدر نعدل مقاسات الartboards، وننظم ترتيب الأشكال في التصميم عن طريق ترتيب الlayers مع استخدام الrulers والguides اللي بيساعدونا في ضبط المقاسات. الأهم من كل ده اننا هنعرف اد ايه Illustrator مهم في دراستنا وشغلنا كgraphic designers. معنى كلمة Illustrator هى رسام يعني برنامج متخصص في رسم الأشكال. المبتدئين في مجال الgraphic design سواء دراسة أو شغل ضروري يعرفوا أساسيات Adobe Illustrator لإنه برنامج الرسم الأفضل والأسهل واللي عن طريقه بنرسم كل الأشكال اللي موجودة على أي حاجة مطبوعة أو على الإنترنت. اللي مهتمين بمجال معتمد كليا على الرسم مثلا زي رسم الشخصيات الكارتونية لازم يبقوا بيعرفوا يستخدموا Illustrator بسهولة.
Communication Design
Adobe Illustrator
Graphic Design
Illustration
Editing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
artboardsتعديل ال
تنظيم الlayers و استخدام الguides
الgroups وتلوين الأشكال
تلوين واحدة من الbookmarks
رسم الأشكال واستخدام أدوات الtransform
تحضير التصميم للطباعة
تعديل اخر bookmark بالكامل
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.