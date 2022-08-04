Line Balancing With MILP Optimization In RStudio

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
2 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will learn to use R lpSolveAPI. You will learn to: # Formulate Line Balancing Problem & Determine Objective Function # Apply Constraints On Tasks Assignment To Stations # Apply The Sum Of Durations Constraints On Tasks # Apply Task Precedence Relationship Constraints # Run Optimiser, Obtain & Analyse Solution

Skills you will develop

  • Mathematical Optimization

  • Line Balancing

  • R Programming

  • Data Analysis

  • Rstudio

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder