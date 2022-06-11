Linearer & Nichtlineare Finite Elemente Analyse mit SimScale
SimScale
Nichtlineare FEM
Simulation
SimScale
Nichtlineare FEM
Simulation
In diesem praktischen Projekt lernen Sie die Finite-Elemente-Methode (FEM) kennen und lernen wie man mit dem cloud-basierten Simulationswerkzeug SimScale eine linear-statische und nichtlineare Simulation aufsetzt. Wir werden einen einfachen Simulationsfall mit einer vorgegebenen Geometrie aufstellen, um die Grundlagen der Finite-Elemente-Methode zu erlernen und wie eine nichtlineare Simulation überhaupt angegangen wird. Wir werden den klassischen dreistufigen Prozess einer jeden Simulation durchlaufen, der die Schritte Pre-Processing, Processing und Post-Processing umfasst. SimScale ist eine technische Simulationsplattform, die die Art und Weise revolutioniert, wie Ingenieure, Designer, Wissenschaftler und Studenten Produkte entwerfen. Die SimScale-Plattform ist vollständig über einen Standard-Webbrowser zugänglich und verfügt über eine einfach zu bedienende Schnittstelle, die zahlreiche Simulationstypen unterstützt, darunter Festkörpermechanik (FEM), Strömungsdynamik (CFD) und Thermodynamik. Dieser Kurs läuft auf Coursera's praktischer Projektplattform namens Rhyme. Auf Rhyme führen Sie Projekte praxisnah in Ihrem Browser durch. Sie erhalten sofortigen Zugang zu vorkonfigurierten Cloud-Desktops, die alle Software und Daten enthalten, die Sie für das Projekt benötigen. Für dieses Projekt benötigen Sie keine speziellen Einstellungen oder Daten. Alles ist bereits direkt in Ihrem Internetbrowser eingerichtet, so dass Sie sich ganz auf das Lernen konzentrieren können! Anmerkungen: - Dieser Kurs eignet sich am besten für Lernende, die in der Region Nordamerika ansässig sind. Wir arbeiten derzeit daran, die gleiche Erfahrung auch in anderen Regionen anzubieten.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Problemstellung & Intro
Einführung SimScale
Lineare Analyse & Randbedingungen
Nichtlineare Analyse
Geometrie Ändern & Meshing
Result Control & Post-Processing
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.