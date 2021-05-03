Linux: User Ownership and Permissions for DevOps
Be able to do full crud on users and groups (create, edit, delete)
Learn how to set permissions on files and folders for users and groups
Be able to do full crud on users and groups (create, edit, delete)
Learn how to set permissions on files and folders for users and groups
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux: User Ownership and Permissions for DevOps, you will be creating users and groups. You will learn how to create users, assign them to or deassign them from different groups. You will also be setting up groups and learning how to modify user details and group details. You will then move on to our activity which is setting up a private system folder which will only be able to be accessed by a specific set of users assigned to a particular group. You will go through adding and removing permissions and you will see the effects of restrictions before overcoming them. This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also. This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of the Linux/Unix command line and Unix crud practices in computer science.
Linux
Permissions
group management
user management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1 - What is a user in Linux?
Task 2 - Creating users
Task 3 - Modifying, deleting, users and groups
Task 4 - Permissions and ownership: 1
Task 5 - Permissions and ownership: 2
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.