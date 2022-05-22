Logo Design for a Fashion Website using Adobe Illustrator
Design a logo for a fashion website
Design a logo for a fashion website
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a logo for a fashion website using your own typographic style on Adobe Illustrator. Throughout the project, you will be able to use Adobe Illustrator with its different tools. You will be able to create your original typographic style that you will use in creating a vectorial logo. You will be exposed to the Blend tool in Adobe Illustrator. It is a tool with many interesting and important aspects that will help you create original designs. This guided project is for intermediate designers who are interested in learning Adobe Illustrator and in creating logos. Using the tools in Adobe Illustrator, you will be able to create a logo for a fashion website. Adobe Illustrator is the most used software to create vectorial designs and logos. It will be, undoubtedly, a great asset throughout your future career as a designer.
Adobe Illustrator
Logo
Web Page
Typography
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Blend Tool in Adobe Illustrator.
Apply Blend Tool to a path
Typographic style
Fashion logo skeleton
Fashion logo design
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
