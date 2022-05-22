Learner Reviews & Feedback for Logo Design for a Fashion Website using Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a logo for a fashion website using your own typographic style on Adobe Illustrator.
Throughout the project, you will be able to use Adobe Illustrator with its different tools. You will be able to create your original typographic style that you will use in creating a vectorial logo. You will be exposed to the Blend tool in Adobe Illustrator. It is a tool with many interesting and important aspects that will help you create original designs.
This guided project is for intermediate designers who are interested in learning Adobe Illustrator and in creating logos. Using the tools in Adobe Illustrator, you will be able to create a logo for a fashion website.
Adobe Illustrator is the most used software to create vectorial designs and logos. It will be, undoubtedly, a great asset throughout your future career as a designer....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Logo Design for a Fashion Website using Adobe Illustrator
By Nandhini
•
May 22, 2022
Good and short term course but I would like to learn more about tools and effects.