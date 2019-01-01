C++ بلغة Snake Game برمجة لعبة الثعبان
ستتعلم برمجة لعبة الثعبان بلغة سي بلس بلس
ستتعلم كيفية رسم شكل بسيط باستخدام سي بلس بلس
ستتعلم كيفية التحكم بإدخال المستخدم عند الضغط على لوحة المفاتيح
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة تقريباً، ستتعلم كيف تقوم ببرمجة لعبة الثعبان Snake Game باستخدام لغة سي بلس بلس ++C. ستتعلم كيف تقوم برسم شكل بسيط باستخدام الحلقات وكيف تقوم بضبط إعدادات اللعبة، كما ستتعلم كيفية الحصول على إدخال للمسخدم من خلال الضغط على أزرار لوحة المفاتيح، وكيفية تحريك الثعبان باستخدام الأكواد وبحسب إدخال المستخدم. ستتعلم أيضاً كيفيك إنشاء متغير بقيمة عشوائية يختارها البرنامج في كل مرة يتم تشغيله. هذا المشروع للمبتدئين بلغة سي بلس بلس ولكن يفضل وجود الأساسيات كقواعد كتابة كود ++C وكيفية إنشاء دوال جديدة وكيفية استخدام الجمل الشرطية والحلقات، إذا لم يكن لديك الأساسيات لا يزال بإمكانك برمجة اللعبة من خلال التطبيق المباشر أثناء المشروع.
برمجة ألعاب
البرمجة
C++
Computer Programming
لغة سي بلس بلس
تحضير الكود الأساسي للعبة
تحضير الكود الأساسي للعبة
رسم إطار اللعبة الخارجي
رسم الثعبان والفاكهة بداخل إطار اللعبة
التحكم باللعبة عن طريق أزرار لوحة المفاتيح
إضافة برمجة ذيل الثعبان
زيادة نقاط اللاعب عند الفوز
