By Raul G•
Jun 25, 2020
This course could have been way better! The tutor tells you what the code does but does not explain why we use of what the plots actually mean. you just get a ball park educated guess about what to do with the plots. the rhyme environment is laggy and unresponsive at times and it is not due to my internet connection as i have tested this in 2 different geographical locations. what this course does is shows you lots of cool graphs and you get a VERY basic sort of explanation about the graph. not worth the money as I can get a way better course on Udemy for the same money!
By Lorenço•
Jul 11, 2020
Excellent code and theory balance. Not too long nor too short. I wish the author could provide a PDF with all the concepts and theories compilation around the most important ideas. Congratulations. Cheers!
By Saurabh K•
May 12, 2020
Great Instructor.
Good Platform for Learning as well as Practice side by side.
Thank you for sharing your knowledge.
By Manish W•
May 2, 2020
the instructor need to include more theory
By Chanreaksa C•
Sep 14, 2020
Great guide project, it is easy to follow
By Rajkumar R•
Oct 23, 2020
Good Experience. New things learnt
By Arnab S•
Sep 8, 2020
Nice way to learn new things.
By Dr. P R•
May 15, 2020
Very interesting
By Jack C•
Jun 3, 2020
Great project!
By SHRUTI S•
May 14, 2020
Nice course
By Dr. J R P•
May 7, 2020
Excellent
By p s•
Jun 24, 2020
Nice
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 20, 2020
nice
By THAKOR R R•
May 22, 2020
GOOD
By tf•
Jul 5, 2021
Good introduction to Yellowbrick. The audio is not as good as other projects.
By Ammar S•
Jul 13, 2020
Nice and a very good project to do in week-end.