Visual Machine Learning with Yellowbrick by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
70 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this project-based course on Visual Machine Learning with Yellowbrick. In this course, we will explore how to evaluate the performance of a random forest classifier on the Poker Hand data set using visual diagnostic tools from Yellowbrick. With an emphasis on visual steering of our analysis, we will cover the following topics in our machine learning workflow: feature analysis, feature importance, algorithm selection, model evaluation using regression, cross-validation, and hyperparameter tuning. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, Yellowbrick, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Khandaker M A

Aug 8, 2020

This is a better-planned guided project with practice quizzes which really helps. So I would definitely like to recommend this course for those who wants to have a knowledge on visual machine learning.

By Ramya G R

Jun 10, 2020

I really enjoyed this project. Thank you very much for your valuable teaching. Like to learn more from your end.

By Abhishek C

May 10, 2020

but the cloud desktop is not good

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By MUHAMMED S S A

Apr 16, 2020

It's very useful

By Kamlesh C

Jul 26, 2020

Thanks

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Nice

By sarithanakkala

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By Maxwell S d C

Jun 15, 2020

Nice but short and somwhat lacking theory

By Sujal V

Mar 18, 2020

good

