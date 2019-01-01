Make a Flowchart with Mockitt
Use terminator, process and decision shapes in Mockitt.
Complete a simple flowchart in Mockitt.
Complete a more complex flowchart in Mockitt.
Think about decisions you make every day and the processes that you use. Have you ever seen them laid out in a chart format? Flowcharts can be used to develop a process or outline steps. Flowcharts are a great tool to use to plan your websites or apps and to figure out complicated processes. In this project, you will learn more about the steps to making a flowchart, and you will use Wondershare Mockitt to make a flowchart.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get an account and use the zoom and move canvas options
Use basic component tools
Use terminator, process, and decision shapes
Use terminator, process and decision shapes
Complete a simple flowchart
Complete a more complex flowchart
Create a flowchart with 2 decision options
