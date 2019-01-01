Chevron Left
Back to Make a Flowchart with Mockitt

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make a Flowchart with Mockitt by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Think about decisions you make every day and the processes that you use. Have you ever seen them laid out in a chart format? Flowcharts can be used to develop a process or outline steps. Flowcharts are a great tool to use to plan your websites or apps and to figure out complicated processes. In this project, you will learn more about the steps to making a flowchart, and you will use Wondershare Mockitt to make a flowchart....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder