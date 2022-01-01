Manage Azure Blob Storage Lifecycle
Create a resource group and set up a storage account
Learn to manually transfer blobs to different tiers
Learn to automatically move blobs and thus make the process easier
In Azure Blob Storage, you pay for the storage that blobs take up and the tier that they are stored in. For instance, blobs that are stored in the Hot tier are the most expensive and can be accessed directly, and blobs in the Archive tier are the least expensive and take a while to be accessed. This tiered system is great and works well when you actively move your blobs to the appropriate tiers. Azure Blob Storage lifecycle management makes this easier by automatically moving blobs or deleting them based on rules. In this beginner-level guided project "Manage Azure Blob Storage Lifecycle”, you will create a resource group and set up a storage account, you will learn how to manually transfer blobs to different tiers, and eventually how to move them automatically and thus make the process easier. The requirement for this project is having an active Azure account and an active Azure subscription. In the first task you will be given instructions on how to sign up for both.
Microsoft Azure
Azure Blob Storage
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an Azure Resource group
Create an Azure Storage account
Differentiate the three blob storage tiers
Apply rules to move blobs across different tiers
Practice Quiz - Manage Azure Blob Storage Lifecycle
Monitor your Azure blob storage costs
Capstone challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
