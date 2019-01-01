Manage Docker Networking
Create a Docker network
Run a multi-container network
Create a Docker network
Run a multi-container network
If you use Docker to develop and deploy apps, then learning about Docker's built-in networking capabilities could be valuable to you. It is possible to simulate a networked environment using Docker. You would not have to purchase and set up expensive hardware, and that would save you time and money. In this project, you will pretend to be the employee of a fictional company named Acme. You will learn about creating a Docker network, running containers so that they join a particular network, inspecting network objects, testing connectivity, and managing networked containers. There are also two optional hands-on practice activities to help you learn these new skills with confidence.
Linux Command Line
Docker
Docker networking
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Verify Docker is installed and create a user-defined network
Run containers and connect to networks
Inspect the networks and test with pings
Practice: Test connectivity of the it-server container
Move a network container to a new network
Disconnect containers and remove the network
Optional Cumulative Challenge: Manage Docker Networking
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.