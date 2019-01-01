Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manage Docker Networking by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
If you use Docker to develop and deploy apps, then learning about Docker's built-in networking capabilities could be valuable to you. It is possible to simulate a networked environment using Docker. You would not have to purchase and set up expensive hardware, and that would save you time and money.
In this project, you will pretend to be the employee of a fictional company named Acme. You will learn about creating a Docker network, running containers so that they join a particular network, inspecting network objects, testing connectivity, and managing networked containers. There are also two optional hands-on practice activities to help you learn these new skills with confidence....