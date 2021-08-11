Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing processes, Services and Networking in Linux by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to monitor and manage your network, services and processes using linux. you will be able to identify RedHat and write basic commands in the shell. Moreover, you will be able to list services and daemons. Finally, you will be able to manage RedHat enterprise linux networking.
The goal of this project is to learn basics about linux in the first task you will be able to open the terminal and know what is the shell and some basic commands...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Managing processes, Services and Networking in Linux
By Foroutan F
•
Aug 11, 2021
Do not waste your time and money on this course! The introduction sounds promising but unfortunately non of the materials mentioned in the introduction were covered in the guided project!