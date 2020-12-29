معالجة الملفات والمجلدات بإستخدام Linux لمهندسي الكمبيوتر
اكتشاف مسار الحالي ، وتغييره إلى مسار اخر و إنشاء و عرض وحذف المجلدات والملفات.
نسخ ، نقل ، بحث عن الملفات ، إدخال البيانات ، بحث عن الكلمات وعرض السطرين الأول والأخير من الملف.
في نهاية هذا المشروع ، ستكون قادرًا على التفاعل مع أوامر Linux ، ومعرفة المسار الذي تعمل فيه وتغييره إلى أي مسار آخر عن طريق تطبيق بعض الأوامر الأساسية مثل cd و pwd. ايضا ، ستتمكن من اظهار الfolders والfiles وإنشاؤها وحذفها عبر نظام Linux الخاص بك. أخيرًا ، ستتمكن من تطبيق تقنيات مختلفة لمعالجة الملفات والمجلدات من خلال إنشائها وقراءتها ونقلها باستخدام أوامر touch وcp و mkdir و rm وأخيراً ستكون قادرًا على استخدام أوامر SED و AWK. يعتبر الterminal أكثر قوة ومرونة ومفيدًا في إنشاء عمليات قابلة للتكرار. كما أنه أقل استهلاكًا للموارد لأنه عندما تعمل مع موارد محدودة أو ترغب ببساطة في زيادة سرعتك ، فإن استخدام ال terminal سيكون دائمًا أفضل من استخدام ال graphical user interface لأن استخدام ال graphical user interface يعني أنه يجب تخصيص الموارد اكبر لـ تقديم ال graphical input . -هذا المشروع الإرشادي مخصص للأشخاص المهتمين بتعلم Linux من البداية. -المبتدئين الذين يرغبون في استخدام أوامر Linux للمهام الأساسية ولكن لا يعرفون من أين يبدأون. -المبتدئين الذين لا يعرفون كيفية استخدام الterminal. -الأشخاص الذين يفكرون في مهنة كمسؤول أو مهندس لنظام Linux ، لكنهم بحاجة إلى الأساسيات أولاً. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
Linux
Operating System
Linux Command Line
Adminstration
CLI
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Linuxالبدء في استخدام أوامر
Linux عبر نظام folders وfiles إنشاء واظهار وحذف ال
وإدراج البيانات فيهاfiles معالجة ال
Optional: practice activity
. او كلمه داخله file البحث عن
SED و AWKأوامر
Optional: capstone
