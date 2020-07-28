Manipulate Object Properties with C# in Unity
Create Unity components in C# to add controllable behavior to GameObjects
Create Unity components in C# to add controllable behavior to GameObjects
In this two-hour, project-based course, you’ll use Unity to learn about directly manipulating certain properties of GameObjects, including color, scale and position. In a simple space environment, you'll calculate distances between objects to derive color, use random numbers to teleport, and use Unity’s physics engine to engage gravity and make objects bouncy! This Unity guided project is focused on C# coding.
Unity
Video Game Development
C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Click a GameObject to Teleport it
Limit Teleporter to a Defined Boundary
Link an Object's Brightness to its Distance From Another Object
Use a Color-Gradient for Distance-Based Color
Change an Object's size When it Collides with Other Objects
Make Earth Bounce Itself into Non-Existence
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by KAJul 28, 2020
This is a nice guided project concerned with unity. Really this course taught us a lot of things. I would like to rate the instructor 6 out of 5 because of his overall excellence in performance
