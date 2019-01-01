Mapping Data Flows en Azure Data Factory
Conocer los fundamentos de Azure Data Factory
Generar los Mappings Data Flows
Transformar tus datos en Data Factory con los Data Flows
Conocer los fundamentos de Azure Data Factory
Generar los Mappings Data Flows
Transformar tus datos en Data Factory con los Data Flows
Gracias a este curso aprenderás a cómo utilizar una de las herramientas más demandadas en ingeniería de datos de Azure como Data Factory. En este curso te enseñaremos a utilizar de forma práctica y aplicada los Mapping Data Flow de Azure Data Factory para transformar tus datos. Para ello, te guiaremos desde cero para que aprendas que es Data Factory, a cómo desplegar un servicio en Azure, a cómo configurar el entorno de trabajo y a cómo utilizarlo para copiar datos de un lugar a otro. Después avanzaremos con los Data Flows, desde Mapping Data Flows hasta Data Flows más avanzados. Finalmente desarrollarás un proyecto de principio a fin donde utilices todo lo aprendido acerca de Data Factory y los Mapping Data Flows.
Mapping Data Flows
Data Flows
Microsoft Azure
Azure Data Factory
Azure Blob Storage
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a Azure Data Factory
Azure Portal y configuración del entorno de trabajo
Ejercicio 1. Desplegando el entorno en Azure
Actividades básicas en Data Factory
Copy Data en Data Factory
Ejercicio práctico 2: Generando un Pipeline
Fundamentos de los Mapping Data Flows
Actividad de Filter y Select de los Data Flows
Ejercicio práctico 3: Mapping Data Flow
Actividad de Pivot en Data Flows
Actividades de Split y Sort en Data Flows
Puesta en producción de Data Flows
Ejercicio práctico 4. Mapping Data Flows Avanzados
Cumulative Challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.