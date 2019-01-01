Master the Bezier Pen Tool in Inkscape
Activate and explore the Bezier pen tool
Draw open and closed paths with the pen tool
Draw, then edit, curves and complex shapes
By the end of this project, you’ll get comfortable using Inkscape’s Bezier curves and straight lines tool, otherwise known as the Bezier pen tool. Inkscape, a free vector graphics program, allows you to build graphics with clear lines, vivid colors, and the flexibility to resize again and again—all while keeping the best image quality. The Bezier pen tool is an important part of Inkscape because it allows you to make customized paths and objects with a few clicks. You’ll get comfortable with the pen’s toolbar options, drawing straight and curved paths, creating open and closed paths, and editing those paths. To build these skills, you’ll practice creating some basic shapes, including straight lines, circles, and a heart symbol. Then you’ll draw a more complex shape: the pen tool icon! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
Bezier Pen Tool
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Activate the Bezier Pen tool and explore tool options
Practice drawing straight paths with the pen tool
Practice drawing smooth curves with the pen tool
Adjust nodes, handles, and paths
Draw a complex object (a feather pen) with the pen tool
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
