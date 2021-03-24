Master Lighting in Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape document setup and workspace.
Use Inkscape's fill, stroke, and path tools to create solid-color lighting effects.
Build lighting effects with Inscape’s linear and radial gradients.
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to control lighting and highlights for objects in Inkscape. Inkscape, a free and open-source vector graphics program, offers built-in tools that help you render objects with stylized or realistic lighting effects. Adding light means adding depth and dimension, and it can be surprising how much life an object can have once light effects are applied. To master lighting in Inkscape, you’ll practice with vector graphics tools and use three different methods to light up selected objects in Inkscape. You’ll start with a quick examination of light and how it works, then use those ideas to build better lighting with filters, complex shapes, and gradients. By the end of the project, you’ll create a sample of what each method looks like. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate the Inkscape workspace
Examine light on an object, then apply lighting filters with Inkscape
Create lighting effects in Inkscape with outlines and strokes
Create solid-color highlights with Inkscape’s path functions
