Master Shadow in Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace and shape tools, and create vector graphics.
Draw complex patterns using Inkscape’s shape tools and Interpolate, Transform, and Path Effect actions.
Customize vector patterns.
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to add shadow to objects in Inkscape. Inkscape, a free and open-source vector graphics program, offers lots of ways to add shadow to your objects. Shadows add depth and dimension, and it can be surprising how much life an object can have once shadow and light effects are applied. To create shadow in Inkscape, you will practice working with vector graphics tools in Inkscape, then add shadow using three different methods. You’ll start by creating a drop shadow with Inkscape’s built-in drop shadow panel, then use more customizable tools like interpolate and gradient tools. These will add increasing levels of complexity to shadows in Inkscape. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get Used to Inkscape
Configure Inkscape, then examine light and shadow.
Use Inkscape’s Drop Shadow Filter to Create a Shadow.
Interpolate to Automatically Create a Shadow.
Build a Vector Objects with the Bezier Tool and Add a Gradient.
