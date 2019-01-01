Mastering SQL Joins
Retrieve desired result set using the different types of joins in SQL
Join more than two tables in a database using SQL Joins
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will understand how to use SQL joins like INNER JOIN, LEFT JOIN, and RIGHT JOIN to get a desired result set. In addition, you will learn how to use SQL Joins with the WHERE clause and with aggregate functions. By extension, you will learn how to join more than two tables in the database. Note: You do not need to be a data administrator or data analyst expert to be successful in this guided project, just you have to be familiar with querying databases using SQL SELECT statement to get the most of this project. If you are not familiar with SQL and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided projects titled “Performing Data definition and Manipulation in SQL", “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement” and “Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions”
Data Management
Join (Sql)
Database Management Systems
Data Analysis
Postgresql
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Retrieve data from the dept_manager_dup and departments_dup tables in the database
Retrieve data from the two tables using INNER JOIN
Retrieve data from tables with duplicate records using INNER JOIN
Retrieve data from tables in the employees database, using LEFT JOIN
Retrieve data from tables in the employees database, using RIGHT JOIN
Retrieve data from tables in the employees database, using SQL Joins together with the WHERE clause
Retrieve data from tables in the employees database, using Aggregate Functions with Joins
Retrieve data from tables in the employees database, by joining more than two Tables in SQL
