By Mrigendra P S•
Nov 4, 2020
best site for learning and improve your skills
By Luis l L L•
Jan 5, 2021
You can aply what you learn in many cases
By Sagnik B•
Aug 4, 2021
Thanks for this wonderful course
By Dimitra M•
Nov 16, 2020
Very useful course!!
By Vishal K S•
Nov 4, 2020
very good
By Darren K•
Jul 14, 2021
I think this was a helpful GP. There were some parts that I think the instructor could've explained a concept better with a lecture slide or visual aid. In general I learned/practiced what I intended to learn from this guided project.
By Pratik K•
Mar 19, 2021
Nicely explained how to use Joins in SQL
By Arjun S•
May 27, 2021
good one!
By Gurram G K•
Aug 3, 2021
GOOD
By Shilpa .•
Jul 30, 2021
Good
By Atif A•
Dec 24, 2021
It's not advance level course. You can rate it medium but its really not advance. Apart from that the questions in quiz are not so good. Another issue is the statements of some questions are also confusing.
By Daniel B•
Oct 6, 2021
The content is not bad but the language barrier makes it hard to follow.
By Cristina L F•
Dec 28, 2021
El questionario tiene preguntas sobre las que no se incide , o errores que pretenden el fallo ( con errores sintacticos en el nombre de las tablas) que ayudan bastante poco al alumno. La plataforma es inviable se seleccionan filas de manera involuntaria. El igual y el punto y coma no corresponden en el teclado.
8 Euros mal gastados
By Romanov V•
Oct 21, 2020
Pronunciation of the instructor is bad as a sound of the course. Basics of how joins are working weren't explained.