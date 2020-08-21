By Arpita S•
Aug 21, 2020
This project is giving me a lot of knowledge about how to know more liquid stocks & their turnovers, bid-ask price liquidity according to the quoted price of buyer and seller. This course is very good & I'll recommend it to every finance & stock trading career-oriented student to do this project. Thank You
By Prata V A•
Jul 30, 2020
The explanation could be a tad better, the content needs to be a little deeper and the hands on would then be more productive.
By Prat•
Mar 5, 2021
Videos were too long and speech for not very clear. A text summarizing the formulae should be added. Content of the course good!
By Zining W•
Feb 20, 2021
To be honest, the instructor should record it a second time.
By Eduardo A G M•
May 7, 2021
The course is too short, (like half hour), and the explanation is too slow. I don't recommend this project, is a waste of time.
By Giacomo L•
Jun 11, 2021
no subtitles, no real examples with a trading platform, no images, no formula.... what is this?
By Marc W•
May 1, 2021
This whole course was a 5 min video?