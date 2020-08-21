Chevron Left
Back to Measuring Stock Liquidity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Measuring Stock Liquidity by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
58 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Average Daily Traded Volume and Share Turnover to measure liquidity, use Depth of Market (DOM) and Bid-Ask Spread to compare liquidity, and use Variance Ratio to quantify liquidity. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....
Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Measuring Stock Liquidity

By Arpita S

Aug 21, 2020

This project is giving me a lot of knowledge about how to know more liquid stocks & their turnovers, bid-ask price liquidity according to the quoted price of buyer and seller. This course is very good & I'll recommend it to every finance & stock trading career-oriented student to do this project. Thank You

By Prata V A

Jul 30, 2020

The explanation could be a tad better, the content needs to be a little deeper and the hands on would then be more productive.

By Prat

Mar 5, 2021

Videos were too long and speech for not very clear. A text summarizing the formulae should be added. Content of the course good!

By Zining W

Feb 20, 2021

To be honest, the instructor should record it a second time.

By Eduardo A G M

May 7, 2021

The course is too short, (like half hour), and the explanation is too slow. I don't recommend this project, is a waste of time.

By Giacomo L

Jun 11, 2021

no subtitles, no real examples with a trading platform, no images, no formula.... what is this?

By Marc W

May 1, 2021

This whole course was a 5 min video?

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder