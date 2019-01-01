Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mediation Analysis with R by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn to perform mediation analysis in RStudio. The project explains the theoretical concepts of mediation and illustrates the process with sample stress detection data. It covers the distinction between mediation and moderation process, explains the selection criteria for a suitable mediator. The project describes the mediation process with statistical models, diagnostic measures and conceptual diagram....