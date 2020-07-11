By Vishnu R•
Jul 11, 2020
This is not a real world data. Instructor is showing a very basic example. I guess he could have done a real world problem which is little challenging and useful to participants.
By Yasir A•
Sep 13, 2020
Nice course.
By Nikita H•
Sep 22, 2020
Good course
By ANURAG P•
Jul 11, 2020
A short duration course but with deep and effective learnings. This will give you some insights regarding the power of SVMs
By Diana C•
Nov 22, 2020
Just the right amount of explanation and content.
By ESTEBAN P J•
Sep 16, 2021
good and useful
By Gregory G J•
Jan 7, 2021
Thumbs Up!
By Kamlesh C•
Aug 27, 2020
Thank you
By VINAYAK M•
Jul 20, 2020
Excellent
By Isaac S•
Jul 8, 2020
Thanks
By Edward N•
Sep 25, 2021
a1
By Himanka K•
Mar 12, 2022
Showed good use of the SVM classifier on real medical diabetes data. However data engineering in the sense of building the dataset used by the model from raw data is missing, which is one of the most important part. Tons of online free example videos are there in youtube on how to apply SVM on real dataset, however for such paid project something extra was needed, which in my case was the data engieering.
By Ran B R•
Jun 9, 2021
Quick and basic intro to SVM training. Clearly explained each step and pointed out some issues to avoid. I'd have liked a little explanation of *how* SVMs work (even just how predictions are made once model is trained), but it being "beyond the scope of the project" is not unreasonable
By Rushikesh S•
Jul 12, 2020
Good course for practicing SVM Classifiers
By Shubhra P•
Jul 23, 2020
A very simple example